Patch 5.25.213 (Bugs and Entropy)

In this patch the internal names used by most recipes have been changed, this means previously set-up productions require you to re-add the recipe to the building.
The recipes themselves have not changed, nor the visible name you see in the client/interface.
GAMEPLAY
- The fragmented Tier 6 recipes 'Coal bloomery' and 'Pig-Iron' are no longer available
- The Warehouse building is now available
- +450 Stockpile capacity
- +50% Production to adjacent Mines
- The effects of Entropy are now active, keep it low to minimize penalties
- The effects of Upkeep are now active, keep it low to minimize maintenance costs
- Buildings now have a construction time component in addition to resource cost
- Recipes production time is now shown and recipes have different production times
- Farms now produce 4.8 Vegetables, down from 6
- Farms now produce 0.9 Wood, down from 6
- Farms now produce 0.48 Fruit
- Core excavation now gives -25% Production to adjacent Farms
- Core excavation now gives +35% Production to adjacent Mines
- Basic Structurals recipe now requires either 36 Basic Girders, or 36 Basic Pipes
- Several Recipes have had their inputs and outputs rebalanced
CLIENT
- Greatly streamlined and improved the Empire reset process
VISUAL
- Added some color to the Mine icon to better distinguish it from the disabled version
- Added some color and detail to the Workshop icon to better distringuish it from the disabled version
INTERFACE
- The planet stats panel has been improved
- Available recipes are now sorted in alphabetical order, and grouped by Tier, in the building management panel
- Entropy, and its effects, is now visible on the planet stats panel
- Upkeep, and its effects, is now visible on the planet stats panel
- Planet Metal, Life, Gas, values are now visible on the planet stats panel
- Actual/final value of Production modifier is now visible on the building management panel
- Recipe tooltips now show inputs and outputs scaled by building Production
- Building base production now show values scaled by building Production
BACKEND
- The internal names of most recipes have been changed, this does not change the visible Recipe names
BUGS
- Fixed Events not ending properly (This ends the +100% Recipe production buff event)
- Fixed a bug that allowed infinite and instant resource production
- Fixed planet stockpile gain values disappearing or going to a new line
- Fixed a crash when having a planet selected and warping back to your capital
- Fixed issue where Citadel would not produce resources until a building was placed next to it
- Fixed issue where Production multiplier failed to apply correctly to adjacent buildings
- Fixed issue where Forgeworks and Quarry could be shown as available even if the planet had no Mine
- Fixed issue where UI::isBuilding() function could return false for some buildings under specific circumstances
- Fixed bug that allowed buildings with adjacency requirements to be placed next to unfinished construction sites
NOTES
- Two accounts have been permanently banned over the deliberate, and malicious, abuse of a bug without reporting the bug in question and refusing to cooperate in tracking the issue down.
If you find a bug, issue, or broken mechanic, please report it to me either on the Steam forums or Discord!
Nobody who reports an issue will ever be punished. But deliberately keeping bugs hidden and refusing to cooperate with me in tracking the issue down, while continuing to abuse it, will make my patience run out very fast.
Changed files in this update