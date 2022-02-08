Train Mechanic Simulator VR - Patch 1.0



Hi, we read your comments and therefore we are releasing a patch for the game, that adjusts some issues raised by you. We have changed the steering a little bit in order to make more players feel comfortable with it.

Selection action can now be done using either the A button or the Right Trigger.

Teleportation, before the patch, was done by putting your finger on the thumbstick and pressing it. We decided to change it so the curved pointer appears when you pull or push the thumstick down or up, and the teleportation occurs when the thumbstick is released. The change was done to resemble the teleportation system of SteamVR, because many of you should be more used to it.

Another change was made to make the use of the In-game menu easier and more comfortable. Now you can open the menu in two ways. The first one is unchanged, so you activate and deactivate it by pressing the Start button on the left controller.

The second one is by holding the left Grip Trigger. The menu will stay open until you release the trigger.

The last change concerns the steering tooltips which are now gone. Instead after pressing the Show Steering button in the menu a screen appears with a picture of Oculus Rift S controllers together with the descriptions of actions performed by particular buttons.

That’s all for now. We hope this changes make the gameplay a little bit more fun and pleasant. Have Fun!!