Find romance on the seven seas with Valentine Voyages!

This February, we’re celebrating with the Paper Pirates Seasonal Celebration, Valentine Voyages! Running from 7th February - 21st February, celebrate the season of love with a festival of romance, and a whole host of seasonal goodies in Paper Pirates!

Reworked Trait: The Cursed

We wanted to give a little extra oomph to playing as The Cursed, and at the same time make it so that the ghosts have a few more options when they're corned by a cunning spy. To give The Cursed more playstyles, we've added to their trait a permanent disguise; Whenever their team is revealed through traits or events, they'll always show as if they're a ghost even when they're human.

When playing a Trait Game, you might always want to think twice before throwing someone overboard... Are they really The Tainted or could they be The Cursed in disguise?!

Seasonal Trait: The Admirer

New to Valentine Voyages 2022 is the seasonal trait, The Admirer! Play a trait game during Valentine Voyages, and one of the crew may find themselves playing as The Admirer.

In the first day, The Admirer must choose a target of their admiration from the crew. The Admirer's team will then immediately change to match the pirate they chose. Not only that, but every time The Admirer's target changes team, The Admirer's team will change too! That means if the target of their admiration becomes a ghost... Well, you know what you have to do!

The Admirer's team will no longer change through other means (if they're a human, they can't join the ghost team unless their target pirate is haunted), so watch out for any very tricky Admirer plays!

Limited Time Costumes and Ship Parts

During Valentine Voyages, Sam Sherbot and Nat O'Bother have some new customisation options available to unlock in the Shop ship! If you buy a customisation option during Valentine Voyages, you can use it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of outfit items available during Valentine Voyages is:

Outfit Shop

Faces - Animal (Teddy)

Top Hair - Cupid’s Curls

Headwear - Pendant (Romantic)

Accessories - Sunglasses (Heart)

Hands - Animal (Teddy)

Hands - Potted Plant

Shirts - Animal (Teddy)

Shirts - Sweater (Heart)

Shirts - Tee (Heart)

Belts - Quiver (Cupid’s)

Legs - Animal (Teddy)

Legs - Cupid’s Sash

Legs - Heart Boxers

Feet - Animal (Teddy)

Feet - Winged Sandals

Ship Shop

Figureheads - Cupid

Hulls - Valentine's Hull

Masts - Valentine's Masts I

Masts - Valentine's Masts II

Masts - Valentine's Masts III

Sails - Valentine's Sails

Additionally, during Valentine Voyages, pirates have access to two unique hats, available to everyone in voyages started during the event. Once the event’s over, the hats will disappear from your collection until next year, so be sure to wear them while you can!

The “Cupid’s Arrow” Event!

Go on a sailing adventure during Valentine Voyages, and each day there is a chance you may encounter the “Cupid’s Arrow” event. A random member of the crew is given the opportunity to fire Cupid’s arrow at another. Whoever they fire it at will have their role changed to match the person who fired the arrow - whether they were human, or ghost! Keep track of the arrow, and see if you can deduce whose role is what as you forge ahead on your voyage.

Love Letter Bounties

What's this? The crew has received a mysterious letter, emblazoned with a heart motif? What could this mysterious love letter mean? It seems that there's a series of tasks for you to complete throughout Valentine Voyage's, and each one rewards you with... a special heart-shaped box!? What would be inside?

Valentine Celebrations in the Photo Booth

To celebrate Valentine Voyages, there is a limited-time Foil available in the Photo Booth, in the Captain’s Log. Take the opportunity to snap your favourite pirate templates, and share any pics you take!

Invite bots into your game during Valentine Voyages, and you may find some of the regular crew replaced with one or two super romantic guests, out to help you find love at sea! They’ll only join your games during Valentine Voyages, but these bots have their own personality and appearances for you to enjoy.