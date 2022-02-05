Khimera: Puzzle Island 2.1

Thank you to everyone who played the Japanese translation of Khimera: Puzzle Island! Today's update fixes some typos and mistakes in the dialogue.
Version 2.1 - February 5, 2022
- Japanese language typo fixes.
