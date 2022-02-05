 Skip to content

Khimera: Puzzle Island update for 5 February 2022

Khimera: Puzzle Island 2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8151721

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who played the Japanese translation of Khimera: Puzzle Island! Today's update fixes some typos and mistakes in the dialogue.

Version 2.1 - February 5, 2022

  • Japanese language typo fixes.

Changed files in this update

Khimera: Picross Island Content Depot 1217831
  • Loading history…
