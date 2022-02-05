Bug fixes, localization and UI enhancements

- Fixed bug where the player could get stuck between the fallen trunk tile and a mountain. Made trunk and rock tiles smaller.
- Fixed bug with achievement Same day delivery. It only worked for hours 5 and 6. Now it should work for hours 4, 5, 6, and 7. Go get that bread!
- Translated tooltips such as +Gold, -Flag, etc.
- There's now a tooltip describing the bottom menu skills.
- Bottom menu skills are now clickable with the mouse.
- Skills can now be canceled by using the same button. If you're using key '1' to place a flag, press '1' again to cancel the skill.
- Renamed 'music' to 'ambiance' in the settings menu.
