FPV.SkyDive v1.3 Update

The new update contains the following additions and bug fixes:

Added keyboard and controller menu navigation options

Notification near map borders

Analog signal option during flight (Camera Noise option in General Settings)

Training mode optimisation and error fixes

Arm/Disarm function in training mode

Note that this is the first version of menu control via various inputs. We would be grateful if you could let us know your impressions so that we can improve the system.

Notice for transmitter menu navigation:

Transmitter navigation is possible with the initial calibration of the transmitter. The reset function serves as a confirm in the menu while the return switch is calibrated in the joystick calibration. Navigating the menu is done via the pitch/roll stick.

Notice for keyboard menu navigation:

Navigating via the keyboard is possible with the arrow keys and esc/enter key

Notice for gamepad menu navigation:

Gamepad navigation is possible with the initial calibration of the gamepad. The reset function serves as a confirm in the menu while the return button is calibrated in the joystick calibration. Navigating the menu is done via the pitch/roll stick.

Additionally, a full FPV.CTRL integration has been enabled! Upon connection, your controller is already pre-calibrated and ready for take-off! You can check out our controller at this link

