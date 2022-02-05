 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Knight's Try update for 5 February 2022

Knight's Try v1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8151667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Small update tweaking the difficulty of the final section:

-Increased the delay between machine gun barrages by 1 second

-Forced camera look sections can now be skipped through by pressing any button

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Knight's Try Content Depot 1779181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.