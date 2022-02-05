Knight's Try v1.3

Small update tweaking the difficulty of the final section:
-Increased the delay between machine gun barrages by 1 second
-Forced camera look sections can now be skipped through by pressing any button
Thanks for playing!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Small update tweaking the difficulty of the final section:
-Increased the delay between machine gun barrages by 1 second
-Forced camera look sections can now be skipped through by pressing any button
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update