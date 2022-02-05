Update 16 Arrives! Way of the Tempest

Hi everyone,

We are ready with another update. We added a bunch of new content as well as made some fixes and changes.

One of the new things is a new character background. This was somewhat a missing archetype in the game. A heavy armor and heavy weapon user who can at the same time cast elemental spells. This character is Tempest, a tank/mage hybrid if you will. He uses a new talent stone called Stunning Shout which stuns enemies in a cone shape area and the good old Lightning Strike with a two handed heavy hammer for starters. This combination of Talent Stones makes interesting crowd control tactics. He has two handed weapons, heavy armor, athletics skills as well as meditation and speechcraft.

Another nice addition is a visual improvement. As mentioned last week, the hero avatar now shows the weapon types he equips. See below for other curiosities.

Version 0.72.08:

ADDITIONS

Hammer, mace, dagger and club 3d models added for the hero avatar

9 types of daggers added

Stone Club added

Stunning Shout Talent Stone added

Berserk Potion added (+25% damage and +10 speed for 20 turns)

2 new overworld incidents added:

Dying man's wish: Hero meets a heavily wounded man who asks the hero to deliver some important documents.

Travelling Merchant, fisherman: Hero meets a suspicious fisherman.

Tempest Character background added.

Added a screen resolution adjustment section to the options. (Before, it was selectable at the begining of the game)



FIXES

Stone golems could be poisoned although they were immune to poison

Poison Blade Talent Stone was not showing any screen message when used.

When closing the inventory screen with keyboard, if mouse cursor is holding an item, the item would dissappear. It is fixed. Now the player can't press shortcuts to close inventory when there is an item at the mouse cursor.

When holding an item with the mouse cursor in the inventory pressing f5 would save the game without the item in the mouse cursor. The item was getting lost. Now game can't be saved while holding an item with the mouse cursor.

When using Teleport Talent Stone if we save with teleport target on the screen it was saving wrong variables.

Fixed visual issue about poisoned effect for the hero.

CHANGES