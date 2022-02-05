Update 1.0.2

Fixed the report not submitting after it gets interrupted by the alarm

Fixed a stray question mark appearing in the bathroom on day 8

Thanks James for pointing these out. (IRL James, I'm not thanking my main character)

Do people read patch notes? There are loads of features I've never used on Steam that I'm only learning about after having made a game. Like I hardly ever used wishlists, and I'm pretty sure I never knew a short description on the store page was a thing. Though even if people don't read this, it probably helps me come across as a more active developer. Although if you are reading this, hello, you found the secret message. You don't need to DM me about this. But I suppose I won't mind if you do.

Until next time,

William Rous