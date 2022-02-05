New team score display, Ai reacts to explosions, bugfixes

Dar Regain Earth players, testers, fans, community & Early Access pioneers,

today a small REFS update:

AI improvement: AI now reacts to explosions (rockets, grenades, gas cylinder).

Score improvement: Each player now sees the same team score, which is also entered in the leaderboard at the end of the match.

Bugfix: Game host does not see client dancing at end of round.

Bugfix: Player is not shown full health in HUD at round start.

What is coming up in the next months? See list in last major update description:

Don't forget to vote for your next most appreciated features in Discord in #📥vote-next-features.

If you want to be a part of our small community of players and fans, visit us in Discord. If you don't own the game yet, you can just grab a demo/playtest key in Discord 24/4 from key-bot.

