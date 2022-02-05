 Skip to content

Regain Earth: First Strike update for 5 February 2022

New team score display, Ai reacts to explosions, bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dar Regain Earth players, testers, fans, community & Early Access pioneers,

today a small REFS update:

  • AI improvement: AI now reacts to explosions (rockets, grenades, gas cylinder).
  • Score improvement: Each player now sees the same team score, which is also entered in the leaderboard at the end of the match.
  • Bugfix: Game host does not see client dancing at end of round.
  • Bugfix: Player is not shown full health in HUD at round start.

What is coming up in the next months? See list in last major update description: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1408710/view/3113673007338751356

Don't forget to vote for your next most appreciated features in Discord in #📥vote-next-features.

If you want to be a part of our small community of players and fans, visit us in Discord. If you don't own the game yet, you can just grab a demo/playtest key in Discord 24/4 from key-bot. Discord: https://discord.gg/z2dXQXN

Thanks a lot! And stay healthy!

Best regards

Sebastian aka. TheFlow aka. GameDevDude

