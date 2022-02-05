Release 1.0 (full release)

Release 1.0, here it comes!
Notice. We have resetted all the stats from the 'Early access' period (thanks all who have participated and contributed to the game).
The hall of fame has been updated with the top three results from 2021: http://binaryunderground.se/devlog/end-of-2021-and-early-access/
Now there is an empty global highscore for you all! ;-)
Below is a list of changes in this release:
- Two more bosses
- BUG Spitter added
- Updated training ground
- Added player settings for music and SFX
- Added player settings for default ship tilt position (to avoid broken wrists :-)
- More stats based on difficulty and type of controller
- More achivements
- More power ups in game (also a new "speed up" powerup)
- Looked over point balancing
- Looked over playability on different difficulty levels (so far we have not managed to beat the game on difficulty HARD)
- Various GUI improvements
- Various fixes
- ...and the stuff we have forgotten to mention
BR
Dev-team (Ryarnek and Rasterbalk)
Changed files in this update