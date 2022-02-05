Release 1.0 (full release)

Release 1.0, here it comes!

Notice. We have resetted all the stats from the 'Early access' period (thanks all who have participated and contributed to the game).

The hall of fame has been updated with the top three results from 2021: http://binaryunderground.se/devlog/end-of-2021-and-early-access/

Now there is an empty global highscore for you all! ;-)

Below is a list of changes in this release:

Two more bosses

BUG Spitter added

Updated training ground

Added player settings for music and SFX

Added player settings for default ship tilt position (to avoid broken wrists :-)

More stats based on difficulty and type of controller

More achivements

More power ups in game (also a new "speed up" powerup)

Looked over point balancing

Looked over playability on different difficulty levels (so far we have not managed to beat the game on difficulty HARD)

Various GUI improvements

Various fixes

...and the stuff we have forgotten to mention

BR

Dev-team (Ryarnek and Rasterbalk)