 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Forgotten Fields update for 6 February 2022

v1.6 Update is live! - First person overhaul, visual improvements and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8151434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi

The long-awaited v1.6 patch is now live!

Check out the comparison video here -

Fixes include:

Major-

  • Overhauled first person movement.
  • Improved navigation in cramped indoor spaces.
  • Transparent walls that keep Sid always visible.
  • Free camera that can be rotated in every scene.
  • Improved visuals.
  • Tighter writing and dialogs.
  • Improved camera rotation with the controller.

Minor-

  • Better animation transitions.
  • Balanced colors and brightness in some areas.
  • Fixed flickering shadows.
  • Fixed sinking car and bike movement in some scenes.
  • Fixed awkward neck turning animation.
  • Fixed camera clipping through terrain in some instances.
  • Fixed instances of characters teleporting to their locations.
  • Added distinct character speech text colors.
  • Plus many, many more minor tweaks and fixes!

Of course, as with any major update, this patch may introduce new bugs. If you experience any, please let me know! Thanks for the love and support.

-Armaan

Changed files in this update

Forgotten Fields Depot Depot 1296982
  • Loading history…
Forgotten Fields Mac Depot Depot 1296983
  • Loading history…
Forgotten Fields Win x32 Depot 1296984
  • Loading history…
Forgotten Fields Linux Depot Depot 1296985
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.