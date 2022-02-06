v1.6 Update is live! - First person overhaul, visual improvements and more!

Hi
The long-awaited v1.6 patch is now live!
Check out the comparison video here -
Fixes include:
Major-
- Overhauled first person movement.
- Improved navigation in cramped indoor spaces.
- Transparent walls that keep Sid always visible.
- Free camera that can be rotated in every scene.
- Improved visuals.
- Tighter writing and dialogs.
- Improved camera rotation with the controller.
Minor-
- Better animation transitions.
- Balanced colors and brightness in some areas.
- Fixed flickering shadows.
- Fixed sinking car and bike movement in some scenes.
- Fixed awkward neck turning animation.
- Fixed camera clipping through terrain in some instances.
- Fixed instances of characters teleporting to their locations.
- Added distinct character speech text colors.
- Plus many, many more minor tweaks and fixes!
Of course, as with any major update, this patch may introduce new bugs. If you experience any, please let me know! Thanks for the love and support.
-Armaan
