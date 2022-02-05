 Skip to content

TEST RE(QuietMansion1 Special Teaser) update for 5 February 2022

TEST RE Ver1.04(Early Access) Update!

・Fixed a bug where the sound was interrupted when using the Enhance Real Sound Effect.

・And many more bugs and events fixed!

QuietMansion1 Demo Coming Soon...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1578440/QuietMansion1/

