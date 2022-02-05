Launch week summary!

It's now been one week since Early Access started!
A big thanks to everyone who has played so far, you rock! And a special thanks to those that have given their feedback! Several great new features have already been added based on the feedback from the community - many more will be added in the coming weeks!
Loot filters
It is now possible to set different loot filters to highlight items with properties valuable to your build!
Disabling skills
Any unlocked skill can now be enabled/disabled!
New loot pickup methods
There are now three different loot pickup methods available:
🎯 Standard: Pressing the interact button causes the loot closest to the player to be picked up. (This is the default variant)
🎯 Collision: All loot is picked up automatically upon collision with the player.
🎯 Bulk: Pressing the interact button causes all items in a large area around the player to be picked up.
New recipes in the Continuum Transmuter
Three new item modifications have been added:
🎯 Glass cannon: Increased attack speed at the cost of reduced resist all.
🎯 Heavy shooter: Increased damage at the cost of reduced attack speed.
🎯 Sturdy Hull: Increased hull at the cost of reduced damage.
Various bug fixes, polish (UI and sound effects) and balancing
Apart from fun new features, many minor issues have been improved based on community feedback.
Changed files in this update