Nienix update for 5 February 2022

Launch week summary!

Share · View all patches · Build 8151372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's now been one week since Early Access started!

A big thanks to everyone who has played so far, you rock! And a special thanks to those that have given their feedback! Several great new features have already been added based on the feedback from the community - many more will be added in the coming weeks!

Loot filters

It is now possible to set different loot filters to highlight items with properties valuable to your build!

Disabling skills

Any unlocked skill can now be enabled/disabled!

New loot pickup methods

There are now three different loot pickup methods available:

🎯 Standard: Pressing the interact button causes the loot closest to the player to be picked up. (This is the default variant)

🎯 Collision: All loot is picked up automatically upon collision with the player.

🎯 Bulk: Pressing the interact button causes all items in a large area around the player to be picked up.

New recipes in the Continuum Transmuter

Three new item modifications have been added:

🎯 Glass cannon: Increased attack speed at the cost of reduced resist all.

🎯 Heavy shooter: Increased damage at the cost of reduced attack speed.

🎯 Sturdy Hull: Increased hull at the cost of reduced damage.

Various bug fixes, polish (UI and sound effects) and balancing

Apart from fun new features, many minor issues have been improved based on community feedback.

