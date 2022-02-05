With my new game ---Red---Tether--> launched I finally had time to put together a long due patch for Hyperspace Dogfights. To celebrate the launch, this update also includes a couple new items for you to play around with. Many are unlocked by reaching certain global completion percentage or are in the loot pool from the get go. So depending on where you are in the game you'll be able to find most of them immediately.
Hyperspace Dogfights Version 1.212 (End-Tech)
- 6 new passives added (mostly unlocked by reaching certain global completion percentage)
- 3 new actives added
- Missile Maker is now tier 3 (was 4)
- Reduced explosive displacer dmg vs shield (25%-->10%, affects self damage)
- Added some safeguards to ensure that entering intermission does not prevent dying store shops from dropping their SRM
- Stimpack now applies enrage immediately on use, eliminating situations when active auto-skip on jump would prevent the full effect
- Boss Rush now disables endless mode
- Blade Hull collision damage taken reduction now affects ground and prop collisions
- Fixed Blade Hull never actually reducing collision damage taken from enemy collisions :o
- Fixed flak effects using current player muz flash anim instead of the one used by their shot
- Attempted to fix an unclear case of item IDs not getting written into gear_get.txt when taking chest content
- Fixed some typos
Changed files in this update