Atualização Acesso Antecipado 0.2a

Developer notes

Hey Adventurers!

This week's update, in addition to more bugfixes, contains the first of multiple planned reworks to the user interface. One of the feedbacks I received the most was that the information that the interface presents is not enough, making the game more complicated than it should. I agree that I can do better in this regard, and I hope that the changes you will see will be a good example of what's to come.

Bugfixes

Fixed translation error in the Town Center tutorial window

Fixed translation error in the farm tutorial window

Fixed translation error in the Quarry window

Fixed bug where the camera controls were still active while entering city name

Fixed a bug where the food variety bonus icon in the house window could be clicked like a button

User Interface

New resource bar

A new resource bar has been implemented in the upper left corner of the screen. It now represents a much more centralized way to show essential information such as population, job vacancies, resources and their estimated yield per turn, etc.

Resources are categorized into columns based on the Tier in which they become available. You can expand and collapse these columns by clicking on the citizen portrait at the top.

With this implementation the old resource bar and the lower resource menu were removed as they became redundant.

Balancing