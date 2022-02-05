Atualização Acesso Antecipado 0.2a

Developer notes
Hey Adventurers!
This week's update, in addition to more bugfixes, contains the first of multiple planned reworks to the user interface. One of the feedbacks I received the most was that the information that the interface presents is not enough, making the game more complicated than it should. I agree that I can do better in this regard, and I hope that the changes you will see will be a good example of what's to come.
Bugfixes
- Fixed translation error in the Town Center tutorial window
- Fixed translation error in the farm tutorial window
- Fixed translation error in the Quarry window
- Fixed bug where the camera controls were still active while entering city name
- Fixed a bug where the food variety bonus icon in the house window could be clicked like a button
User Interface
New resource bar
A new resource bar has been implemented in the upper left corner of the screen. It now represents a much more centralized way to show essential information such as population, job vacancies, resources and their estimated yield per turn, etc.
Resources are categorized into columns based on the Tier in which they become available. You can expand and collapse these columns by clicking on the citizen portrait at the top.
With this implementation the old resource bar and the lower resource menu were removed as they became redundant.
Balancing
- Meat production per cycle on the ranch reduced to 15 (from 30)
- Silk produced per per cycle on the ranch increased to 8 (from 5)
- Wheat consumed in the mill per production cycle increased to 10 (from 5)
- Flour produced in the mill per production cycle increased to 3 (from 1)
- Dungeon Mouse attack animation speed increased by 50%
