Hotfix 0.3.107

Hello everyone!
0% Pure Stats
- The issue with 0% Pure Stats on equipment has been resolved and should no longer occur.
- This also includes stats that were Locked on your equipment after loading the game.
Items with this issue have been restored:
- Unless I missed something, 0% Pure Stats were not Pure Stat from the start, and only became Pure Stat (at 0%) because of said bug, so your stat should be restored to its Non-Pure Stat version.
- Stats that were Locked to your item should also be unlocked.
If you're still having issues, please let me know.
Major Bugs:
- Fixed a crash occuring when being hit by a trap with Emergency Nova equipped.
Slorm Reapers:
- Reaper of Concentrated Inner Strength should now deal the proper amount of damage.
- Concentration should now work properly and display the correct icon.
- Totem from Slormandrite Reaper of the Shaman should no longer benefit from additional projectiles.
- Inner Fires should no longer trigger the sound of Wall of Omen
Extras
- Treasure Chests should now properly spawn in The Mage Academy.
- Minions should no longer benefit from Cataclysms (this time it's for real).
- Max Slormite, Slormeline and Fragments Stack size has been increased to almost infinity.
- Skill behavior change: You now have to release the button used to cast a Skill inherited from a Reaper or a Legendary before being able to cast it again. This was made to prevent multiple and accidental casts with high Attack Speed.
Enemies
- Elite Witchs should cast slower, so that the seal remains avoidable.
- Witches' Seals should now properly appear in The Slorm Temple.
That's it for now!
Cheers!
Changed files in this update