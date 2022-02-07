 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Slormancer update for 7 February 2022

Hotfix 0.3.107

Share · View all patches · Build 8151351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

0% Pure Stats

  • The issue with 0% Pure Stats on equipment has been resolved and should no longer occur.
  • This also includes stats that were Locked on your equipment after loading the game.

Items with this issue have been restored:

  • Unless I missed something, 0% Pure Stats were not Pure Stat from the start, and only became Pure Stat (at 0%) because of said bug, so your stat should be restored to its Non-Pure Stat version.
  • Stats that were Locked to your item should also be unlocked.

If you're still having issues, please let me know.

Major Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash occuring when being hit by a trap with Emergency Nova equipped.

Slorm Reapers:

  • Reaper of Concentrated Inner Strength should now deal the proper amount of damage.
  • Concentration should now work properly and display the correct icon.
  • Totem from Slormandrite Reaper of the Shaman should no longer benefit from additional projectiles.
  • Inner Fires should no longer trigger the sound of Wall of Omen

Extras

  • Treasure Chests should now properly spawn in The Mage Academy.
  • Minions should no longer benefit from Cataclysms (this time it's for real).
  • Max Slormite, Slormeline and Fragments Stack size has been increased to almost infinity.
  • Skill behavior change: You now have to release the button used to cast a Skill inherited from a Reaper or a Legendary before being able to cast it again. This was made to prevent multiple and accidental casts with high Attack Speed.

Enemies

  • Elite Witchs should cast slower, so that the seal remains avoidable.
  • Witches' Seals should now properly appear in The Slorm Temple.

That's it for now!

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

The Slormancer Content Depot 1104281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.