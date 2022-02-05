Patch Notes Version 0.0.3

Greetings, Rooster Aficionados!

Last hotfix patch, I promise.

This minor patch fixes some issues, adds some content to the level editor and prepares some of the groundwork for the next patch.

From now on, unless a game-breaking bug is found, patches will be released on a weekly basis each Friday at 8:00PM MST.

Go Away, Purple Witch!

Added a new variation to the Empty background option for the level editor, called HexDimension

This variation makes the levels created with it look "Pixelated" and with a purple hue to it, use it in some of your weirdest creations!

Added some new objects to the map editor, like boost pads, washing machines and other random stuff, and a new music track has been added too!

A bunch of bugfixes that I'm too lazy to list them all, but hey, the less bugs the better, right?

As always, Have fun and see you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia