BEN'S WORLD update for 5 February 2022

PLANS FOR NOW AND THE FUTURE (ADDED OBJECTIVE'S TO THE GAME)

I hear all of you saying there is nothing to do which i get so i have now implemented a objective's. So now you will have to find the stars i have planted in each map but its not as easy as you think you will need to use your double jump and wall run to get to some of the stars, some of the stars are out in the open and some of them are hid. But i am listening to the reviews and i shall correct my mistakes.

Whats in this update you may ask.

A OBJECTIVE TO THE GAME TO MAKE IT MORE INTERESTING

WALL RUNNING

A SPRINT KEY (CTRL)

ANIMALS IN SOME LEVELS

Whats to come in the future:

Multiplayer

more maps

there shall be cars added so you can go where you want quickly also there will be race tracks so you

can have fun with your friends racing cars ,trucks, and more.

and more.

