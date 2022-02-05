 Skip to content

Space Quest: 2099 update for 5 February 2022

Patch 1.01

Patch 1.01

Updated Territorial Control Gamemode to include pickups in the majority of areas.

Fixed some issues with waiting for players areas allowing people to fall out the map.

Made it harder to get soft-locked in campaign/coop by falling into the goop

Changed files in this update

