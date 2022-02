Share · View all patches · Build 8151038 · Last edited 6 February 2022 – 07:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! This is a hotfix for an important bug that accidentally got introduced yesterday in 0.18.86, which resulted in NPC badges not being displayed, which made it harder to visually identify NPCs such as guards and quest-givers.

That's now fixed! Apologies for the inconvenience!

Will talk again soon with a proper content update!

-T