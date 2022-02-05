SquareMan Full Release

Are you ready to climb up to the top and escape the Path Of No Return starting from the bottom of the Caverns? Henry is now waiting for you to help him get out after falling off a cliff. Meet the Rat, then learn the dashes that can be master to help you move up in the area of Squared. Will the Eagle Spirit help you or will he mock you?

Here is the full release of SquareMan "I've Fallen and I Can't Get Up!" Enjoy this punishing 2D precision platformer that'll leave you possibly sad you failed the Quick Time Event to Save Yourself!