 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blacksmith Legends update for 5 February 2022

Version 0.8.8b hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8150880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

just a little hotfix update to solve some bugs that require attention.

Hotfix 2 patch notes:

  • fixed a bug, where auto Skipping night would skip 2 nights instead of 1 when any employee working hours is '7-24' (midnight)
  • fixed incorrect expenses display in Treasury HUD where King's Tax was not added in the calculation
  • crafting Guardian Gloves from other blacksmiths will no longer block some other items to be crafted
  • aligned player name and level in all submenus and EXP bar is visible even when it's empty

With this I'll start working on the next patch properly, so hopefully nothing will come in it's way.

Stay tuned!

Cheers,

VM Machal

Changed files in this update

Blacksmith Legends Content Depot 1430751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.