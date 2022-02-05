Version 0.8.8b hotfix 2

Hello there,
just a little hotfix update to solve some bugs that require attention.
Hotfix 2 patch notes:
- fixed a bug, where auto Skipping night would skip 2 nights instead of 1 when any employee working hours is '7-24' (midnight)
- fixed incorrect expenses display in Treasury HUD where King's Tax was not added in the calculation
- crafting Guardian Gloves from other blacksmiths will no longer block some other items to be crafted
- aligned player name and level in all submenus and EXP bar is visible even when it's empty
With this I'll start working on the next patch properly, so hopefully nothing will come in it's way.
Stay tuned!
Cheers,
VM Machal
Changed files in this update