Update v0.9.22.5.2

Hi Folks,

This update focuses on tutorials and bug fixes. I have implemented tutorials about breeding and raising monsters, human characters, and crafting. Please share your opinion on Discord or Steam forum.

Fixed:

The plant diet pop-up tooltip does not close in the Monster window.

The training slider does not hide if the prerequisite of fear training is no longer exists.

The text is wrong on the alchemist's payrise message.

Generating a false message for drunkard blacksmiths and alchemists.

There are too many drunkards among blacksmiths and alchemists.

Herb's Market and local alchemist has the same stock of potions.

The Character panel shows an incorrect value for the action point bonus.

Changes:

Every time you select a runestone or scroll, the slider will be set to the maximum value by default.

Added:

Monster breeding tutorial

Monster raising tutorial

Human character tutorial

Crafting tutorial

The extended breeding panel shows the estimated offspring characteristics

"Add All" and "Add 10" buttons for purchasing materials and ingredients

Monster Market and some other improvements are coming late next week.