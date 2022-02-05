Achievements Reset

Developing for Steam for the first time is challenging in a few ways, and one of those ways is getting achievements working properly first time. We've tightened up our playtesting process considerably, but two particularly pernicious bugs slipped through before we did:

A problem with syncing persistent files, that would unlock nearly all achievements after having played v435.

Achievements carrying over from playing non-Steam versions of the game, rather than unlocking organically within it.

Unfortunately the only way to properly fix these involves resetting cheevie progress for everyone - and, after a lot of thought, that's what we've decided to do. I hate doing things like this, but I figure it's best to rip the band-aid off while we're still relatively early on the platform!

This change will give a lot more people the chance to properly enjoy the achievement system we've set up, and hopefully the rest of you won't mind the opportunity to play through it again :) We'll continue to add new achievements as we update, and there becomes ever more to discover.