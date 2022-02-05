Maze Party 0.920 update : Wood spike, Super glue, Spider queen

Ver 0.920 update patch note:
- New obstacle wood spike
- New obstacle super glue
- New boss : Queen spider (440 HP, death city 2)
- Increase jump power from 2000 to 2500
- Prevent trap to spawn on lever
- Glue and sticky gel will now effect on first touch (instead of first 0.5 s)
- Increase Death wizard's HP from 450 to 520
- Increase zombie objective requirement of Death city 1 from 12 to 15
- Remove zombies from Death city 2
- Increase spider spawn rate in Death city 2
- Reduce coin per chest by approx. 10%
- Reduce spider web duration from 60 sec to 20-30 sec
- Now monsters won't avoid sticky gel anymore
- Increase performance during map loading by approximately 1.2%
- Fix bug that can't setting while in the match
- Fix bug that some map players can't purchase item from Krapong
- Fix bug that death city display the wrong door
- Fix bug that spider doesn't prefer attack player in its web
- Fix bug that poo effect on monster last forever
- Fix bug weapon box spawn not correct position
- Fix item received UI is too big
- Reduce spider web size by 30%
These are some screenshots from new update:
Thanks for your support!
Changed files in this update