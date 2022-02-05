 Skip to content

Maze Party update for 5 February 2022

Maze Party 0.920 update : Wood spike, Super glue, Spider queen

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver 0.920 update patch note:

  • New obstacle wood spike
  • New obstacle super glue
  • New boss : Queen spider (440 HP, death city 2)
  • Increase jump power from 2000 to 2500
  • Prevent trap to spawn on lever
  • Glue and sticky gel will now effect on first touch (instead of first 0.5 s)
  • Increase Death wizard's HP from 450 to 520
  • Increase zombie objective requirement of Death city 1 from 12 to 15
  • Remove zombies from Death city 2
  • Increase spider spawn rate in Death city 2
  • Reduce coin per chest by approx. 10%
  • Reduce spider web duration from 60 sec to 20-30 sec
  • Now monsters won't avoid sticky gel anymore
  • Increase performance during map loading by approximately 1.2%
  • Fix bug that can't setting while in the match
  • Fix bug that some map players can't purchase item from Krapong
  • Fix bug that death city display the wrong door
  • Fix bug that spider doesn't prefer attack player in its web
  • Fix bug that poo effect on monster last forever
  • Fix bug weapon box spawn not correct position
  • Fix item received UI is too big
  • Reduce spider web size by 30%

These are some screenshots from new update:



Thanks for your support!

