We are pleased to announce the release of THE DAWNING CLOCKS OF TIME - Cartographers Expansion. This is the last expansion to the game which includes the following;

-Travel across star systems in the galaxy to hunt for the mysterious Energy Sources to fuel the Center of the Galaxy's travel gate to N'Ul's Dark Dimension.

-New areas to explore and new monsters to fight

-The game can now be played right to the ending, with beautiful cinematics and noir style presentation

-Improved graphics across the whole game

As usual, Spacefarer Games are committed to player feedback, and since this is the last major revision of the game, we are commited to delivering patches or updates on a speedy candence as part of the game's lifecycle. Although the journey for The Dawning Clocks of Time ends here, we are so happy to deliver the complete story to you all!

Enjoy, Spacefarers!