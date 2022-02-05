- Achievements added.
- Seated mode and player height adjustment.
- Fix controller stick input not registering.
- Added bindings for Vive Cosmos.
- Ensure Vive Wands don't appear prior to controller detection.
- Improvements to snap turn and rotation issues on Oculus and Index controllers.
- Controller based locomotion steering
- Fix grab crash when entering and leaving certain levels.
- Improvements to some watch interactions (more to come).
- Ensure the tutorial can't be overridden whilst in progress.
- General fixes to VHS tapes.
- Fixed fatal crash with Spanish Shield.
- Fix ability to locomote off boat and trigger exit.
- Improve hint dialogue.
- Improve visuals on Mayan spin puzzle.
- Fixes to inconsistencies with scoring on dart game.
- Fix the frog key disappearing.
- Ensure giant frogs don't appear in Woodrock without tripping.
- Fix to locomoting whilst holding fixed grabbables.
- Narrative variables being reset when the game is completed and a new game is selected in the same session.
Wanderer update for 5 February 2022
Update 1.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update