Wanderer update for 5 February 2022

Update 1.05

Update 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 8150519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Achievements added.
  • Seated mode and player height adjustment.
  • Fix controller stick input not registering.
  • Added bindings for Vive Cosmos.
  • Ensure Vive Wands don't appear prior to controller detection.
  • Improvements to snap turn and rotation issues on Oculus and Index controllers.
  • Controller based locomotion steering
  • Fix grab crash when entering and leaving certain levels.
  • Improvements to some watch interactions (more to come).
  • Ensure the tutorial can't be overridden whilst in progress.
  • General fixes to VHS tapes.
  • Fixed fatal crash with Spanish Shield.
  • Fix ability to locomote off boat and trigger exit.
  • Improve hint dialogue.
  • Improve visuals on Mayan spin puzzle.
  • Fixes to inconsistencies with scoring on dart game.
  • Fix the frog key disappearing.
  • Ensure giant frogs don't appear in Woodrock without tripping.
  • Fix to locomoting whilst holding fixed grabbables.
  • Narrative variables being reset when the game is completed and a new game is selected in the same session.

