Claustrophobia update for 5 February 2022

RELEASE UPDATE 1.4

5 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear AMAZING FOLLOWERS!

We're very excited to announce that Claustrophobia has now been fully completed, well on time with the release date stated for 10 february.

We've wrapped up the game, finishing the story arc of the player and Evan, without spoiling to much, it will be left up to the player itself to figure out exacly what happend. We're excited to hear your theories..

Other than that now it's just waiting for the release! Hope you guys are as excited as we are!

We'll see you all the 10th!

Cheers,

Sentinel Studios.

