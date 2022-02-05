Patch Update v0.28.4 Is Live!
WARNING: POTENTIAL SAVE CORRUPTON UPON UPDATING!
If your Game Save is corrupt 'NEVER' Save your Game in the broken state as this will permanently destroy all potentially recoverable data and will be very hard, if not impossible to fix.
If you have noticed your Save-File has become Corrupted due to the update, please click the link below for a guide on how to minimize the possibility of save corruption, and how to fix it if it does so happen to become corrupt.
I do apologize for the potential Corruption of Save Files, I had made a bit of a mistake on version v0.28 that had gone un-noticed until now with all the eWaste (carriable) RAM Stick Modules and the way about fixing this has caused any Saved RAM Stick to corrupt your Save file. The work around for this is listed in more detail in the GitHub Wiki Guide below, but long story short, you will need to 'opt-in' to the 'previous_version' build for Scrapping Simulator, remove ALL RAM Sticks from your game, whether you Sell them or Scrap them is up to you, Save the game, 'opt-out' of the 'previous_version' build and return to 'none' to be on the latest version and them attempt to load your now fixed Save File.
Click to view a guide on how to minimize Save-File Corruption: https://github.com/FuryFight3r/ScrappingSimulator/wiki/How-to-minimize-Save-File-corruption-when-Updating-Scrapping-Simulator
NOTE: To access the Commands Panel you will need to press [Right CTRL] + [F9]
Patch notes:
Fixed Aluminium Ingots getting stuck Inside the Ingot Shelf and not being recognised as an Ingot.
Added the 'return_ingot_box' Command that returns the Ingot Carry Box to the Bug Box in your bedroom.
Changed the UI Name for the 'Aluminum' Ingot to 'Aluminium' in the Scrap Yard Ingot Sale Panel.
Repositioned the Warning text for the Ingot Sale UI at the Scrap Yard so it doesn't overlap Ingot Sales.
Had another attempt at fixing the Ingot shelf Issues with it getting mixed up with the amount of Ingots that are contained by adjusting the way Ingots are added and removed, I also added a 'reset_shelf' command to reset the ingot shelf, reset the counters for the shelves, release all ingots and temporarily disabled the Shelf to remove any bugged ingots, you can then re-type the 'reset_shelf' command to re-enable the shelf once the bugged ingots have been removed.
Added a list to the Command Panel, to show players the current available commands.
Added a Scrolling Panel to the Scrap Yard Ingot panel to avoid having Ingot UI's overflowing and overlapping the buttons.
Added a fix for removing missing Objects from the Object Reference List, which helps the Saving and Loading System by removing Bugged/Missing Objects.
Fixed the issue where the Queue Text would sometimes remain on-screen, by making it so after Finishing/Stopping Disassembly it resets the texts and disables the Queuing UI until you are disassembling again, at least so the text is not permanently stuck, I am still diagnosing why this happens and will then implement a proper fix.
Added patch for the Ingot Carry Box, now if you attempt to remove an Ingot from an empty slot,
Fixed the RAM Sticks causing the Server Motherboard to become stuck and unable to disassemble and the corruption issues with eWaste RAM Sticks after saving and loading caused by Clashing Reference ID's - Unfortunately this is expected to corrupt all prior Saved Ram Sticks, which may still be able to be sold at the Pawn Shop (Old Saved Server's may still be broken .
Added Green and Red Transparent Tiles to the Mine Sweepin Mini-Game, Green representing the points you have collected and red being the Bomb/Mine that was clicked.
Made it so the Added Materials Values only display 2 Decimal Values, so the text doesn't go small or overlap.
Fixed that if you Click the Bag Icon to close the Inventory Panel it now Reactivates the Character and un-pauses the game.
Fixed the 'Best Score' text in the main game of Mine Sweepin, it now updates correctly and shows the stored Best Score.
Fixed Aluminium ingots not being able to be sold at the Scrap Yard.
Overhauled the Credits UI Panel to provide more useful information and add more credits where due.
Overhauled the Game Update Notice UI's presented when the game recognizes it has been updated to a newer version, including potential corruption risks involved with the update.
Fixed the Crucible not being detected by the Furnace until the Crucible is removed and re-added after Saving/Loading, by adding a delay to the start-up of the crucible.
Fixed CD Drive warnings of Multiple LOD Groups and added LODs to the new inner components of the CD Drive - Which unfortunately may cause unexpected issues with prior saved CD Drives.
Fixed buyable object prices at the Pawn Shop, the Prices are now linked to the new Dynamic Price System.
Added LODs to the Pawn Shop Sale Objects, slightly improving performance.
Fixed the Material Added Icon animations sometimes getting stuck in warped forms while disassembling.
Updated 'Junk Items' to the new Inventory Adding System.
Made it so that if the Stats panel is enabled in the 'Tab' Panel, when enabling the panel the stats are now updated rather than only opening the 'Stats' Tab would update the stats.
Fixed the Mine Sweepin game UI Issue and added some new SFX for Clicking, Revealing the Tile and Winning the game.
