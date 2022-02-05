Patch Update v0.28.4 Is Live!

WARNING: POTENTIAL SAVE CORRUPTON UPON UPDATING!

If your Game Save is corrupt 'NEVER' Save your Game in the broken state as this will permanently destroy all potentially recoverable data and will be very hard, if not impossible to fix.

If you have noticed your Save-File has become Corrupted due to the update, please click the link below for a guide on how to minimize the possibility of save corruption, and how to fix it if it does so happen to become corrupt.

I do apologize for the potential Corruption of Save Files, I had made a bit of a mistake on version v0.28 that had gone un-noticed until now with all the eWaste (carriable) RAM Stick Modules and the way about fixing this has caused any Saved RAM Stick to corrupt your Save file. The work around for this is listed in more detail in the GitHub Wiki Guide below, but long story short, you will need to 'opt-in' to the 'previous_version' build for Scrapping Simulator, remove ALL RAM Sticks from your game, whether you Sell them or Scrap them is up to you, Save the game, 'opt-out' of the 'previous_version' build and return to 'none' to be on the latest version and them attempt to load your now fixed Save File.

Click to view a guide on how to minimize Save-File Corruption: https://github.com/FuryFight3r/ScrappingSimulator/wiki/How-to-minimize-Save-File-corruption-when-Updating-Scrapping-Simulator

NOTE: To access the Commands Panel you will need to press [Right CTRL] + [F9]

Patch notes: