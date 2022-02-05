 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 5 February 2022

Version 1.15.5 - Quality of life update for editor and online play.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Editor/Career : When beginning a career, rankings are now automatically matching the order of players in the editor.
  • Editor : It is now possible to reorder editor lists by editing an entry's index instead of drag & dropping.
  • Editor : Many QoL improvements and fixes.
  • Online : It is now possible to block/unblock users while they are playing.
  • Online : Added checkmarks system to authenticate user accounts that have been impersonated.
  • Gameplay : Automatic system for serve animations has been improved to avoid any type of foot faults.

