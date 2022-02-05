- Editor/Career : When beginning a career, rankings are now automatically matching the order of players in the editor.
- Editor : It is now possible to reorder editor lists by editing an entry's index instead of drag & dropping.
- Editor : Many QoL improvements and fixes.
- Online : It is now possible to block/unblock users while they are playing.
- Online : Added checkmarks system to authenticate user accounts that have been impersonated.
- Gameplay : Automatic system for serve animations has been improved to avoid any type of foot faults.
Version 1.15.5 - Quality of life update for editor and online play.
