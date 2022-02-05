2.7 Valentine update

Hi again! Today update is content update for valentines day. January was a very busy month for me (college semester begun and other projects) This update also include some balance changes that I hopes decrease the randomness of the game and make late game more manageable.
Mechanics
- In love : Two houses in 2 tile range of each other have a small chance to be in love.
Love bubble will show on the map.
When 2 houses with in love status is merged, they will produce 1 - 3 children, workforces and bonus points.
- Children
Children take 1 extra food and can't do work.
After 7 days, children will turns to functional adults.
Powers
- Blessing : Change to boost production of buildings in range.
- Love angel : Inflict love effect to every houses in range.
- Harmony : Void all debuff for the next 4 days.
- Relocation : Move a building.
- Swap : Swap position between 2 buildings.
- Each power now have a cooldown time.
Actions
- Change all card removal action with 1 free discard action.
- Inspection : Service buildings stop working for 7 days. Then the next 2 week it will produce 100% more resources.
- Holy week : Every temple takes 1 food every day. After 7 days they generate 24 faiths each.
- Sin city : Quadruple crime rate, double the fine.
- Deathcare : House will disappear instead of turning into graveyard.
- Commute : Building also check for all house in the same column, row. Increase food requirement by 2.
- Baby boomer : Married couple produce 2 more children for 2 weeks.
Levels & map
- Show map thumbnail instead of rendering the entire map.
- New map Samut Prakan
- Unique building "Wedding venue" Inflict love to a houses in range every 2 days.
UI
- Event timeline collapse, expand on hover.
Balances
- Option to skip adding building card if you already have at least 5 buildings.
- Museum increased range and gives 4 workforce for every ruin destroyed.
- Add different faith buildings to build-in levels.
Steam
- Rank and leaderboard for each build-in levels now accessible from menu.
Changed files in this update