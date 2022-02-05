 Skip to content

Nakornsampan update for 5 February 2022

2.7 Valentine update

Hi again! Today update is content update for valentines day. January was a very busy month for me (college semester begun and other projects) This update also include some balance changes that I hopes decrease the randomness of the game and make late game more manageable.

Mechanics

  • In love : Two houses in 2 tile range of each other have a small chance to be in love.

    Love bubble will show on the map.

    When 2 houses with in love status is merged, they will produce 1 - 3 children, workforces and bonus points.
  • Children

    Children take 1 extra food and can't do work.

    After 7 days, children will turns to functional adults.
Powers

  • Blessing : Change to boost production of buildings in range.
  • Love angel : Inflict love effect to every houses in range.
  • Harmony : Void all debuff for the next 4 days.
  • Relocation : Move a building.
  • Swap : Swap position between 2 buildings.
  • Each power now have a cooldown time.
Actions

  • Change all card removal action with 1 free discard action.
  • Inspection : Service buildings stop working for 7 days. Then the next 2 week it will produce 100% more resources.
  • Holy week : Every temple takes 1 food every day. After 7 days they generate 24 faiths each.
  • Sin city : Quadruple crime rate, double the fine.
  • Deathcare : House will disappear instead of turning into graveyard.
  • Commute : Building also check for all house in the same column, row. Increase food requirement by 2.
  • Baby boomer : Married couple produce 2 more children for 2 weeks.
Levels & map
  • Show map thumbnail instead of rendering the entire map.
  • New map Samut Prakan
  • Unique building "Wedding venue" Inflict love to a houses in range every 2 days.
UI
  • Event timeline collapse, expand on hover.
Balances
  • Option to skip adding building card if you already have at least 5 buildings.
  • Museum increased range and gives 4 workforce for every ruin destroyed.
  • Add different faith buildings to build-in levels.
Steam
  • Rank and leaderboard for each build-in levels now accessible from menu.

