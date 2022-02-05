 Skip to content

Coronation update for 5 February 2022

Patch 0.13.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Resource lodes require to be built on the ground now, and ore lode limits has been removed.
  • Towns that has been conquered cannot be demolished within 3 hours.
  • Raised newbie damage protection from 70% to 90% due to some newbies dying.

Fixes:

  • Purchased population starting at 3 instead of 1.
  • Unable to scroll down in the mirror's selection panel.
  • Player character death message not showing player's name.
  • Villagers standing in aiming pose when sleeping.
  • Male ranks showing female ones instead.

