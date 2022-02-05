Patch 0.13.4

Changes:
- Resource lodes require to be built on the ground now, and ore lode limits has been removed.
- Towns that has been conquered cannot be demolished within 3 hours.
- Raised newbie damage protection from 70% to 90% due to some newbies dying.
Fixes:
- Purchased population starting at 3 instead of 1.
- Unable to scroll down in the mirror's selection panel.
- Player character death message not showing player's name.
- Villagers standing in aiming pose when sleeping.
- Male ranks showing female ones instead.
