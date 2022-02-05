Paint Warfare FULL RELEASE BETA Changelog

_Howdy!

This update adds a crazy amount of new mechanics, polish, progression/economy improvements and content that I'm so excited to finally release to you all!

Basically, after this version is fully tested & some other minor polish changes are added, the game will come out of early access. :)_

Bubble Grenade!

This weapon has sort of silently been in the works for many updates now, and it's finally polished enough to be part of this release! The bubble grenade creates a smoke barrier and unlocks at rank 11 :)

The current progression with just tags felt limited, so I've added some cool looking hats that you can unlock!

There's also been a few changes to the progression and ranking—

coins have been replaced with unlock keys (automatically exchanged)

5 new ranks to grind through with some wayyy cooler rewards incase you're into that B:)

Improved Movement

I've added 2 new movement mechanics

slide [ctrl or q]

grapple hook [g]

Overall I think they add a lot more depth to the gameplay, the grapple hook isn't synced over third person yet, though I'm working on that currently.

YouTube

[^^^ movement section: 2:37 - 2:54]

Notable Changes ;-;

SFX and Music sliders (finally)

Client side prediction (less lag, enemies die instantly on your screen)

New tutorial level that teaches important gameplay mechanics (access with /tutorial in chat)

You can now rotate and move weapons in the armoury using RMB and LMB to inspect



Fixed kingfisher flying exploit

Other minor fixes/polish probably forgot lmao

Paint Warfare: Captain Banana Supporter DLC

Quite a few of you out there have been asking for a way to support Paint Warfare and the work I do as a game developer, which I really appreciate! :P

Paint Warfare is free, so I don't (currently) make any money from it. I want to work on the game beyond it being just a passion project though— so I've released a DLC with some really cool ingame content that I designed for anyone who chooses to contribute to my work <3





Anyways, thanks heaps for reading through and thank you so much for the feedback and support recently. If you fancy what I do here, check out our official discord community! :D

Toodles!

banana.