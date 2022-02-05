 Skip to content

Dungeons Of Honor update for 5 February 2022

Alpha 1.8

Alpha 1.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • New Map: Campsite.
  • New Enemies: Ghost Trolls.
  • New weapons: Ghostly Executioner(Axe), Battler(Great Axe)
  • Added Triple Threat mode, a mix of all current challenge modes.

Changes:

  • All classes have been reset, and primary/secondary weapons now have separate categories.
  • You can now reset all or separate classes at will
  • Setting Menu Rework.
  • Level Class select menu rework.
  • New theme music.
  • Changed Standard Crosshairs
  • Lucky strike & Shielded unlock level swapped. Lucky strike now being available from level 7, and shielded from level 13.
  • Changed melee range from box area based, to point ray cast based. Meaning for better range, and more accurate hits.
  • Font change.
  • Modes are now unlocked with levels.
  • Slightly reduced time before the player begins healing.
  • Lowered required amount of kills needed for angel statues on the barracks from 15, to 8.
  • Halved damage dealt by all enemies.
  • Blue slimes and Assassin trolls now give more points on death.
  • Small map changes on The Barracks.
  • New Application Icon.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where you could select classes without being the appropriate level.
  • Fixed a bug where audio preferences wasn't being applied.
  • Fixed a bug stopping settings being saved.
  • Fixed Render issues on intro.
  • Fixed an issue where the club class button would unlock before the skull basher.
  • Removed a chair on the barracks, that was causing slimes to get stuck on spawn.
  • Fixed issue with projectiles being stuck/hitting invisible barriers (apply to barracks).
  • Fixed a bug where Assassin trolls were dealing double damage.
  • Fixed some missing collisions on The Barracks.

