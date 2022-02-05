New Features:
- New Map: Campsite.
- New Enemies: Ghost Trolls.
- New weapons: Ghostly Executioner(Axe), Battler(Great Axe)
- Added Triple Threat mode, a mix of all current challenge modes.
Changes:
- All classes have been reset, and primary/secondary weapons now have separate categories.
- You can now reset all or separate classes at will
- Setting Menu Rework.
- Level Class select menu rework.
- New theme music.
- Changed Standard Crosshairs
- Lucky strike & Shielded unlock level swapped. Lucky strike now being available from level 7, and shielded from level 13.
- Changed melee range from box area based, to point ray cast based. Meaning for better range, and more accurate hits.
- Font change.
- Modes are now unlocked with levels.
- Slightly reduced time before the player begins healing.
- Lowered required amount of kills needed for angel statues on the barracks from 15, to 8.
- Halved damage dealt by all enemies.
- Blue slimes and Assassin trolls now give more points on death.
- Small map changes on The Barracks.
- New Application Icon.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where you could select classes without being the appropriate level.
- Fixed a bug where audio preferences wasn't being applied.
- Fixed a bug stopping settings being saved.
- Fixed Render issues on intro.
- Fixed an issue where the club class button would unlock before the skull basher.
- Removed a chair on the barracks, that was causing slimes to get stuck on spawn.
- Fixed issue with projectiles being stuck/hitting invisible barriers (apply to barracks).
- Fixed a bug where Assassin trolls were dealing double damage.
- Fixed some missing collisions on The Barracks.
Changed files in this update