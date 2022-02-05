Version 0.55509149
🎯 [Bug] Fixed a bug in the content loading/unloading system, which could cause crash/lock.
🎯 [Bug] Fixed a bug with the "Collision" loot pickup method which would destroy items if inventory was full.
🎯 [Bug] Fixed a bug with the "Collision" loot pickup method which could cause item duplication.
🎯 [UI] Added a description to the dedicated server info.
🎯 [Misc] Disabled the campaign player bots. These will be restored after they have been more polished.
Changed files in this update