Nienix update for 5 February 2022

Bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509149

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a bug in the content loading/unloading system, which could cause crash/lock.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a bug with the "Collision" loot pickup method which would destroy items if inventory was full.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a bug with the "Collision" loot pickup method which could cause item duplication.

🎯 [UI] Added a description to the dedicated server info.

🎯 [Misc] Disabled the campaign player bots. These will be restored after they have been more polished.

Changed files in this update

