Love Evolved 3 is Live!

From Wednesday, February 9th through Wednesday, February 16th, love will fill the air as we celebrate Valentine's Day with Love Evolved 3. While ARK is under Cupid's spell, go fishing for love and gain a chance at new skins, items, and five new chibi pets to collect!

Show yourself some love with the new self-hug emote, or try to reel in one of the new swimsuit skins!

This event can be manually activated with the server arg parameter: -ActiveEvent=vday

For the duration of Love Evolved, we will be disabling the world buffs from Baby Boon & Maewing Poach on Genesis Part 2 on the Official Network. In the past, we've adjusted for the impact event have had on the rates by tweaking the bonuses that we use during the holidays, however, those tweaks lead to unfavorable circumstances on maps that aren't Genesis Part 2, so going forward during breeding events, we'll be disabling these mission buffs specifically as not to affect the bonuses on other maps.



2/09/22 - 2/16/22

Valentines Coelacanth can be caught for chibis, chocolates, candies

Mating can randomly drop chocolates and candies!



*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.

Official Servers: 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

5x XP, 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus Classic: 6x XP, 6x Harvesting, 6x Taming, and 5x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval

"Bear Hug" swimsuit skin NEW

"Odd Couple" swimsuit skin NEW

"Sauropod Heart" swimsuit skin NEW

Heart-shaped Shield Skin

Heart-shaped Sunglasses Skin

"Cupid Couture Bottom" (Pants Skin)

"Cupid Couture Top" (Shirt Skin)

"Halo Headband" (Hat Skin)

"Teddy Bear Grenades" (Grenade Skin)

"Bow & Eros" (Bow skin)

"Love Shackles" (Handcuffs Skin)

Box o' Chocolates

Valentines Dino Candy

Self Hug NEW

Flirty Emote

Heart Emote

Pelagornis NEW

Archaeopteryx NEW

Gallimimus NEW

Kairuku NEW

The Lovebird NEW