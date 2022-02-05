Patch notes for Version 0.0.2

Greetings!

A small patch has been uploaded fixing some minor issues and adding a new feature based on your feedback!

Future updates will be released on a weekly basis.

Help me find my balls!

Added a "Ball Indictator" that shows an estimate location of the ball when it is off screen.

Known Issues: Sometimes the indicator is "floating" or looks off in certain uncommon resolutions.

Fixes and Quality of Life improvements:

-Added visual elements in the level editor to help level creators to know where the online match lobby is going to be located, this is to avoid covering the lobby area with objects that can get in the way.

-Fixed an issue with the goalposts so now each time a team scores, all the players get their damage % set to Zero.

-Fixed an issue where levels downloaded using the "Browse Levels" feature don't correctly load the "Boost Pad" power up.

Developers and some testers will gather to play and test the new patch additions but if you are unable to find matches we encourage you to join the official discord server to look for people willing to play!

See you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia