Map sizes, QOL and Minigames oh my. DR4X Weekly Changelog #29: 2/04/2022

Hey guys! This week i made some Changes to map sizes, made more qol updates improved death minigames etc...
Reposting some dr4x ost for Ya.
As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week to the game. Most of this was live as of last night!
Gameplay and UI
-Fixed some typos on mirefield scenario
-Fixed some typos on the hunt Scenario
-MAde jump scares louder
-Added more secret spookiness to the game wonder if you will notice it...
-Made it so mousing over vigil and drop artifacts highlights em
-Added drop shadows to vigil button and drop artifacts button
-Reworked some death minigames adding more content to them
-Layed out entire dr4x timeline for myself and others who help with the game to help flesh out the story, yeah it has one and its a coherant not completely ridiculous timeline, unlike FNAF's ridiculous timeline.
-Sped up mouse scolling on meNus significantly
--For the commands stuff on unit info
--For news
--For briefings
--For the office IRC
-Added 3 new Map sizes
--RinG World Segment
--THin World
--And 1462
Bug Fixes
-Misc mouse click bug fixes
-Fixed error with saving and loading
-Increased jump scare volume
-Increased crying child volume
-Fixed bug that happened if yOu won a night on the office using only console commands, it should properly display the next day UI now
Balancing
-Reduce map Sizes significantly to be more in line with scenarios and because too many people immediately went for the extremely large maps which just arenT optimized
-Small map is now 25x25
-Medium map is now 30x30
-Large map is now 35x35
-Very large map is now 40x40
-Extremely large is now 45x45
-Upped starting resources on "The Hunt" scenario
-Gave boss bear the wogansp treatment (fixed issue with its collider, it should be propelry clickable now)
Suggestion for testers
-Do note the hints i've put in this log. It requires observation. And will point you towards a revelation.
