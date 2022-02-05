Map sizes, QOL and Minigames oh my. DR4X Weekly Changelog #29: 2/04/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8149562 · Last edited 5 February 2022 – 02:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys! This week i made some Changes to map sizes, made more qol updates improved death minigames etc...

Reposting some dr4x ost for Ya.

As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week to the game. Most of this was live as of last night!

Gameplay and UI

-Fixed some typos on mirefield scenario

-Fixed some typos on the hunt Scenario

-MAde jump scares louder

-Added more secret spookiness to the game wonder if you will notice it...

-Made it so mousing over vigil and drop artifacts highlights em

-Added drop shadows to vigil button and drop artifacts button

-Reworked some death minigames adding more content to them

-Layed out entire dr4x timeline for myself and others who help with the game to help flesh out the story, yeah it has one and its a coherant not completely ridiculous timeline, unlike FNAF's ridiculous timeline.

-Sped up mouse scolling on meNus significantly

--For the commands stuff on unit info

--For news

--For briefings

--For the office IRC

-Added 3 new Map sizes

--RinG World Segment

--THin World

--And 1462



Bug Fixes

-Misc mouse click bug fixes

-Fixed error with saving and loading

-Increased jump scare volume

-Increased crying child volume

-Fixed bug that happened if yOu won a night on the office using only console commands, it should properly display the next day UI now

Balancing

-Reduce map Sizes significantly to be more in line with scenarios and because too many people immediately went for the extremely large maps which just arenT optimized

-Small map is now 25x25

-Medium map is now 30x30

-Large map is now 35x35

-Very large map is now 40x40

-Extremely large is now 45x45

-Upped starting resources on "The Hunt" scenario

-Gave boss bear the wogansp treatment (fixed issue with its collider, it should be propelry clickable now)

Suggestion for testers

-Do note the hints i've put in this log. It requires observation. And will point you towards a revelation.