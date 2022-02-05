 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Amelie update for 5 February 2022

Amelie Update: Steam Achievements + Localisation Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 8149536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To our lovely players,

We've released a brand new build of the game with achievements finally implemented!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1835810/Amelie/

You'll now be able to get an achievement for each ending you find in game. Collect them all!

Also, this is a quick announcement that we'll be releasing Amelie in simplified Chinese in the near future. We'll post another update once it is complete and ready for release. Yay!

Merch, Patreon & Reviews

We sell merch of our games on our website! Would you be interested if we added Amelie keychains? Let us know!

We also run a Patreon where we showcase all kinds of cool updates about our games + exclusive art. We'd love if you took a look.

Lastly, if you enjoyed Amelie, we'd love if you would leave us a review. We're aiming to hit 50!

The Divine Speaker

Our other project, The Divine Speaker, is releasing NEXT MONTH! Wow! We'd love if you could wishlist the game to help our visibility.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1373950/The_Divine_Speaker/

That's all for now! We'll have some more REALLY awesome announcements soon.

Two and a Half Studios

Changed files in this update

Amelie Content Depot 1835811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.