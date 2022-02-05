 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 5 February 2022

IDPA Enhancements, assorted hardcovers and bug fixes

1.0.0.57

  • Made IDPA Scoring default to UNLIMITED, rest default to COMSTOCK
  • Hide/Show Target numbers during editing (T-Key)
  • New Models
  • 8 assorted IDPA hardcovers
  • Concrete pillar model
  • Concrete hit FX
  • Bug Fixes
  • Fixed bug when reloading files that have scanned bays
  • Fixed texture streaming issues (for now)
  • Reduced texture use, should make objects/props better looking
  • Fixed old stage props scaling issue
  • Don't allow ADS change when changing guns
  • Add space between num shots and scoring type

