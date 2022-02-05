IDPA Enhancements, assorted hardcovers and bug fixes

1.0.0.57
- Made IDPA Scoring default to UNLIMITED, rest default to COMSTOCK
- Hide/Show Target numbers during editing (T-Key)
- New Models
- 8 assorted IDPA hardcovers
- Concrete pillar model
- Concrete hit FX
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug when reloading files that have scanned bays
- Fixed texture streaming issues (for now)
- Reduced texture use, should make objects/props better looking
- Fixed old stage props scaling issue
- Don't allow ADS change when changing guns
- Add space between num shots and scoring type
Changed files in this update