Watcher Chronicles update for 5 February 2022

Update Local Co-op Improvements

Update Local Co-op Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A local character can now be used for local co-op.
  • Local characters will retain their level, stats, and equipment.
  • Local characters can acquire umbra and items.
  • Local characters can talk to merchants, level up, and upgrade equipment.
  • Everything will persist on the local characters save.
  • Auto respawn player 2 when both characters die.
  • Long story short player 2 will now be able to experience the game the same way as player 1.
  • NPC boss hit box fix.
  • Katana hit box fix.
  • General fixes and improvements.

