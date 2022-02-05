- A local character can now be used for local co-op.
- Local characters will retain their level, stats, and equipment.
- Local characters can acquire umbra and items.
- Local characters can talk to merchants, level up, and upgrade equipment.
- Everything will persist on the local characters save.
- Auto respawn player 2 when both characters die.
- Long story short player 2 will now be able to experience the game the same way as player 1.
- NPC boss hit box fix.
- Katana hit box fix.
- General fixes and improvements.
Watcher Chronicles update for 5 February 2022
Update Local Co-op Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
