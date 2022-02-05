 Skip to content

Last Group Out Playtest update for 5 February 2022

Update 0.00.962

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.00.962:

  • New quest.
  • New weapon for quest reward.
  • Quest bug fixes.

