Entodrive Devlog #47

What I've Been Working On :

+Continuation of the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

+New Location the Red Jungle

+Acycie Mystical Battle



+New battle background

+New music for Red Jungle

+New rival battle w/ Mandervack the Dark

+Updated crew battle music w/ more instruments

+You can now enter Kendra's home and talk to her on Escher Road

+Splash FX now plays when entering water

+Improved Controller Button Navigation

+Restricted movement from clicking away from move selection confirmation to prevent accidently hitting escape.

+The start button on controllers now open the menu in addition to pressing Y

+Added functional on screen virtual D-Pad, A, and B buttons for Windows / Linux tablets in input menu

+Made sure all battle buttons function with touch screen

Dev Note : I had to upgrade the version of Unity I was using to be able to upload Entodrive to my source control. With that Unity broke the lighting in all the levels. I went back and redid the lighting in most if not all levels. I could have missed a level or small scene, so while playing if you notice any weird lighting let me know. The cave / interior levels seemed unaffected by the change. It is possible upgrading broke things that I am unaware, so if you encounter any new issues please lmk. Thanks everyone have a great weekend!

Completed Monster List :

What's Coming Next :

Dynamo City

Conclusion to the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

Custom Server Tower

Updated Guides

Updated Report Stations