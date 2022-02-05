Entodrive Devlog #47

What I've Been Working On :
+Continuation of the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event
+New Location the Red Jungle
+Acycie Mystical Battle
+New battle background
+New music for Red Jungle
+New rival battle w/ Mandervack the Dark
+Updated crew battle music w/ more instruments
+You can now enter Kendra's home and talk to her on Escher Road
+Splash FX now plays when entering water
+Improved Controller Button Navigation
+Restricted movement from clicking away from move selection confirmation to prevent accidently hitting escape.
+The start button on controllers now open the menu in addition to pressing Y
+Added functional on screen virtual D-Pad, A, and B buttons for Windows / Linux tablets in input menu
+Made sure all battle buttons function with touch screen
Dev Note : I had to upgrade the version of Unity I was using to be able to upload Entodrive to my source control. With that Unity broke the lighting in all the levels. I went back and redid the lighting in most if not all levels. I could have missed a level or small scene, so while playing if you notice any weird lighting let me know. The cave / interior levels seemed unaffected by the change. It is possible upgrading broke things that I am unaware, so if you encounter any new issues please lmk. Thanks everyone have a great weekend!
Completed Monster List :
What's Coming Next :
Dynamo City
Conclusion to the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event
Custom Server Tower
Updated Guides
Updated Report Stations
Changed files in this update