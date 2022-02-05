BETA PATCH 1.L.5.0
Server/Client Patch
This patch fixes a few bugs and also implements methods to prevent network exploits.
Official PvP servers now cap latency to 250ms. Players who exceed 250ms latency(ping) will be disconnected. PvE servers are now capped to 800ms allowing international players or players with WIFI or Satellite to connect to the Official US PvE servers, however, we highly recommend choosing a server close to your location and/or with low latency for the best player experience.
- Added iMaxLatencyMS=800 config variable. Range 100-1000. Default 800. Allows servers to cap the max ping per player. Server autokicks if ping exceeds allowed value. To disable, set config bDisableDD=true
- Added methods and checks to prevent latency manipulation and other network hacks
- Added additional server log entries to better track server crashes
- Fixed an issue where egg shells would sometimes never despawn
- Fixed an issue where hatchlings would lose growth progress when safelogging (for realz ːsteamhappyː)
- Renamed Grey KS skins back to Leumelan KS
Changed files in this update