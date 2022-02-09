Rec Room PATCH - the "Winter Wonderland" edition

General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Some mobile players will receive access to a new portrait mode chat UI! The portrait mode chat UI will be accessible via the title screen on Android and iOS and makes typing out chat messages much easier. We will be gradually rolling this out to all players.
- Shapes are now properly removed for everyone in the room when deleted by the Maker Pen.
- Fixed a bug that affected the appearance of some tubes when a dorm skin was applied.
- Fixed the ability of users to configure the mass of the rally buggy. Phat buggies inbound.
- Fixed an issue where players could lose their hands if the room is saved or reloaded while they are driving a vehicle.
- Disabled clickable name tags for screens players, in favor of opening profiles by holding the menu button.
- Fixed flipped tooltips in the PSVR Diagnostics menu, because we're professionals and we just can't have incorrect tooltips.
