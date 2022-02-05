 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 5 February 2022

Recipe preview button fix & Tree Branch recipe fixs

Share · View all patches · Build 8149207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.44

-Changed Tree Branch resource on Boat crate and Titan Hammer to Stick

-Fixed issue where you could hide the quit screen while it transitions back to the main menu

-Fixed recipe preview button logic not working in work benches

-Fixed bug with mountable contraptions where they would error if you exit to the main menu while mounted, then play again, then try to mount the contraption again

-Ballista can now be destroyed by the Demolition Hammer

-Fixed boat ui staying on when you exit to main menu while on a boat and then load into a new world

