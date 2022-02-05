v0.2.44
-Changed Tree Branch resource on Boat crate and Titan Hammer to Stick
-Fixed issue where you could hide the quit screen while it transitions back to the main menu
-Fixed recipe preview button logic not working in work benches
-Fixed bug with mountable contraptions where they would error if you exit to the main menu while mounted, then play again, then try to mount the contraption again
-Ballista can now be destroyed by the Demolition Hammer
-Fixed boat ui staying on when you exit to main menu while on a boat and then load into a new world
Breakwaters update for 5 February 2022
Recipe preview button fix & Tree Branch recipe fixs
v0.2.44
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update