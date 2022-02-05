 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stolen Realm update for 5 February 2022

Hotfix 14.7: Enemy Damage Per Player Bonus Nerf & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8149019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemy Damage Per Player Bonus Nerf & Bug Fixes

Just a quick hotfix mainly for an issue where enemies were receiving double the bonus damage that comes from player party size.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where enemies were getting double the bonus to damage for each character in your party
  • Fixed issue where pressing ESC in stash/gambling/transmog/quest map windows wouldn't properly close out the window
  • Fixed some issues with Item Stash/Transmog not working correctly
  • Fixed issue where optional quest level selector wouldn't default to your last quest level selected

Features

  • Stash now auto selects the next available item slot after moving an item to the stash/inventory
  • Double click to send items to stash/inventory

General Changes

  • In the Character Menu, changed "Next Level" (which shows the total experience needed for the next level) to "To Next Level" (which shows how much more experience you need for the next level)
  • Changed experience values to be higher (both experience earned and experience needed to level)

Changed files in this update

Stolen Realm Content Depot 1330001
  • Loading history…
Stolen Realm Depot Mac Depot 1330002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.