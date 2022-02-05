Hotfix 14.7: Enemy Damage Per Player Bonus Nerf & Bug Fixes

Enemy Damage Per Player Bonus Nerf & Bug Fixes
Just a quick hotfix mainly for an issue where enemies were receiving double the bonus damage that comes from player party size.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where enemies were getting double the bonus to damage for each character in your party
- Fixed issue where pressing ESC in stash/gambling/transmog/quest map windows wouldn't properly close out the window
- Fixed some issues with Item Stash/Transmog not working correctly
- Fixed issue where optional quest level selector wouldn't default to your last quest level selected
Features
- Stash now auto selects the next available item slot after moving an item to the stash/inventory
- Double click to send items to stash/inventory
General Changes
- In the Character Menu, changed "Next Level" (which shows the total experience needed for the next level) to "To Next Level" (which shows how much more experience you need for the next level)
- Changed experience values to be higher (both experience earned and experience needed to level)
