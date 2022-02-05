Update v.0.-10

Hello everybody. A new update has been released.

In this update, I fixed a bug with a task that was not running before.

A new location has been added where you can sell sweets for the best price.

A candy market has been added with which you can sell sweets more profitably.

Added animation of sale dialogs.

The laboratory model has been replaced with a more practical and animated one.

The game is growing and evolving. With the help of your support and your letters, I fix bugs and make innovations.

Thank you very much to those who purchased the game. There will only be more content to come. Thank you.