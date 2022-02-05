- Fixed missing wall colliders on rooftop E track
- Added solar panels to the sides of rooftop levels where you could see the bottom of the environment on topdown camera view (so it's now hidden and looks nicer!)
- Fixed final vehicle (should have been Pinkster, not Undertaker!)
- In winter levels, fixed colliders of presents causing errors, which may have negatively affected performance
RC Rush update for 5 February 2022
Minor fixes v.1.2.8.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update