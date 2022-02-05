 Skip to content

RC Rush update for 5 February 2022

Minor fixes v.1.2.8.8

Build 8148896

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing wall colliders on rooftop E track
  • Added solar panels to the sides of rooftop levels where you could see the bottom of the environment on topdown camera view (so it's now hidden and looks nicer!)
  • Fixed final vehicle (should have been Pinkster, not Undertaker!)
  • In winter levels, fixed colliders of presents causing errors, which may have negatively affected performance

